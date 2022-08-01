KSolves Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, up 67.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in June 2022 up 67.81% from Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2021.