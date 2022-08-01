KSolves Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, up 67.81% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in June 2022 up 67.81% from Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021.
KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2021.
|KSolves India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.11
|13.59
|9.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.11
|13.59
|9.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.20
|6.33
|3.82
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.67
|1.47
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.14
|5.70
|4.38
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.05
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.25
|5.75
|5.12
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.25
|5.75
|5.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.25
|5.75
|5.12
|Tax
|1.80
|1.43
|1.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.44
|4.32
|4.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.44
|4.32
|4.00
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|5.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|6.01
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.59
|3.64
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|4.59
|3.64
|3.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.59
|3.64
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|4.59
|3.64
|3.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited