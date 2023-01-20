KSolves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore, up 69.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore in December 2022 up 69.45% from Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2022 up 60.12% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2021.

KSolves shares closed at 432.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.77% returns over the last 6 months and 14.64% over the last 12 months.