KSolves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore, up 72.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore in September 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 78.9% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in September 2022 up 79.52% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021.
KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in September 2021.
|KSolves shares closed at 423.25 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 21.45% over the last 12 months.
|KSolves India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.50
|16.51
|10.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.50
|16.51
|10.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.07
|7.48
|4.72
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.15
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.34
|2.02
|1.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.97
|6.86
|4.34
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.02
|6.98
|4.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.02
|6.98
|4.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.02
|6.98
|4.41
|Tax
|2.11
|1.82
|1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.92
|5.15
|3.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.92
|5.15
|3.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.92
|5.15
|3.31
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.39
|10.09
|3.79
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.99
|4.35
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|4.99
|4.35
|2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.99
|4.35
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|4.99
|4.35
|2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited