KSolves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore, up 72.89% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore in September 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 78.9% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in September 2022 up 79.52% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021.
KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in September 2021. KSolves shares closed at 423.25 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 21.45% over the last 12 months.
KSolves India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations18.5016.5110.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.5016.5110.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.077.484.72
Depreciation0.130.150.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.342.021.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.976.864.34
Other Income0.060.110.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.026.984.41
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.026.984.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.026.984.41
Tax2.111.821.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.925.153.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.925.153.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.925.153.31
Equity Share Capital11.8611.8611.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6.3910.093.79
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.994.352.79
Diluted EPS4.994.352.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.994.352.79
Diluted EPS4.994.352.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:00 pm
