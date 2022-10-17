KSolves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore, up 72.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore in September 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 78.9% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in September 2022 up 79.52% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in September 2021.