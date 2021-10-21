KSolves Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 53.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in September 2021 up 53.97% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021 up 55.74% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021 up 51.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2020.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in September 2020.

KSolves shares closed at 317.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE)