KSolves Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore, up 59.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore in March 2023 up 59.89% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2023 up 67.22% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2023 up 62.65% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2022.