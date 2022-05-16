KSolves Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.23 crore, up 76.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.23 crore in March 2022 up 76.75% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 up 50.09% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2022 up 45.97% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.

KSolves EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.72 in March 2021.