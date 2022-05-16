KSolves Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.23 crore, up 76.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.23 crore in March 2022 up 76.75% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 up 50.09% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2022 up 45.97% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.
KSolves EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.72 in March 2021.
|
|KSolves India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.23
|12.20
|8.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.23
|12.20
|8.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.33
|5.73
|2.97
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.97
|1.55
|1.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.77
|4.78
|3.89
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.41
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.82
|5.19
|3.98
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.82
|5.19
|3.98
|Exceptional Items
|0.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.89
|5.19
|3.98
|Tax
|1.51
|1.26
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.39
|3.93
|2.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.39
|3.93
|2.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.39
|3.93
|2.92
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|1.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4.94
|4.41
|11.88
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|3.31
|19.72
|Diluted EPS
|3.70
|3.31
|19.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|3.31
|19.72
|Diluted EPS
|3.70
|3.31
|19.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited