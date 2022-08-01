KSolves Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, up 66.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in June 2022 up 66.12% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.
KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2021.
|
|KSolves India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.51
|14.23
|9.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.51
|14.23
|9.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.48
|6.33
|3.90
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.02
|1.97
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.86
|5.77
|4.54
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.05
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.98
|5.82
|5.28
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.98
|5.82
|5.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.07
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|6.98
|5.89
|5.20
|Tax
|1.82
|1.51
|1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.15
|4.39
|4.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.15
|4.39
|4.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.15
|4.39
|4.10
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|5.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|10.09
|4.94
|6.41
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|3.70
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.35
|3.70
|3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|3.70
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.35
|3.70
|3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
