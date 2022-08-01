 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KSolves Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, up 66.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in June 2022 up 66.12% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2021.

 

KSolves India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.51 14.23 9.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.51 14.23 9.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.48 6.33 3.90
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.02 1.97 1.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.86 5.77 4.54
Other Income 0.11 0.05 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.98 5.82 5.28
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.98 5.82 5.27
Exceptional Items -- 0.07 -0.07
P/L Before Tax 6.98 5.89 5.20
Tax 1.82 1.51 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.15 4.39 4.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.15 4.39 4.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.15 4.39 4.10
Equity Share Capital 11.86 11.86 5.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10.09 4.94 6.41
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 3.70 3.46
Diluted EPS 4.35 3.70 3.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 3.70 3.46
Diluted EPS 4.35 3.70 3.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KSolves #KSolves India #Results #software
first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
