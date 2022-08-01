KSolves Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, up 66.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in June 2022 up 66.12% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2021.