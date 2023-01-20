English
    KSolves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.55 crore, up 68.44% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.55 crore in December 2022 up 68.44% from Rs. 12.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 57.22% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

    KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in December 2021.

    KSolves shares closed at 433.75 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)

    KSolves India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.5518.5012.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.5518.5012.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.128.075.73
    Depreciation0.140.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.082.341.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.217.974.78
    Other Income0.030.060.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.248.025.19
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.248.025.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.248.025.19
    Tax2.062.111.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.185.923.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.185.923.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.185.923.93
    Equity Share Capital11.8611.8611.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7.196.394.41
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.214.993.31
    Diluted EPS5.214.993.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.214.993.31
    Diluted EPS5.214.993.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

