KSL & Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, down 50.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in March 2019 down 50.93% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2019 up 92.16% from Rs. 98.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2019 up 103.48% from Rs. 86.46 crore in March 2018.

KSL & Ind shares closed at 3.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)