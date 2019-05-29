KSL & Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, down 50.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSL & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in March 2019 down 50.93% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2019 up 92.16% from Rs. 98.67 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2019 up 103.48% from Rs. 86.46 crore in March 2018.
KSL & Ind shares closed at 3.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|KSL & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.68
|0.68
|5.05
|Other Operating Income
|3.91
|2.86
|8.38
|Total Income From Operations
|6.59
|3.54
|13.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.72
|0.46
|5.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|-0.05
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.11
|1.87
|Depreciation
|16.41
|16.18
|12.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.82
|2.05
|92.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.40
|-15.21
|-98.67
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.40
|-15.21
|-98.67
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.40
|-15.21
|-98.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.40
|-15.21
|-98.67
|Tax
|-5.66
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.74
|-15.21
|-98.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.74
|-15.21
|-98.67
|Equity Share Capital
|40.27
|40.27
|40.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|--
|-9.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|--
|-9.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|--
|-9.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|--
|-9.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited