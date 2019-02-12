KSL & Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, down 62.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSL & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in December 2018 down 62.33% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2018 up 58.25% from Rs. 36.43 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 down 37.82% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2017.
KSL & Ind shares closed at 3.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|KSL & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.68
|5.10
|6.18
|Other Operating Income
|2.86
|7.77
|3.22
|Total Income From Operations
|3.54
|12.87
|9.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.46
|3.43
|2.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.35
|0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.17
|0.75
|Depreciation
|16.18
|16.18
|13.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.05
|7.46
|3.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.21
|-14.02
|-11.87
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.21
|-14.02
|-11.87
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|24.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.21
|-14.02
|-36.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.21
|-14.02
|-36.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.21
|-14.02
|-36.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.21
|-14.02
|-36.43
|Equity Share Capital
|40.27
|40.27
|40.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-1.39
|-3.62
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-1.39
|-3.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-1.39
|-3.62
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-1.39
|-3.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited