KSE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.74 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:

Net Sales at Rs 393.74 crore in September 2022 down 9.91% from Rs. 437.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in September 2022 up 181.13% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2022 up 228.14% from Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2021.

KSE EPS has increased to Rs. 13.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.38 in September 2021.

KSE
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 393.74 409.75 437.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 393.74 409.75 437.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 330.80 344.38 368.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.83 28.09 26.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.10 -2.27 5.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.74 14.43 13.89
Depreciation 0.97 0.91 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.67 27.72 30.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.82 -3.51 -8.46
Other Income 1.44 0.96 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.27 -2.55 -6.34
Interest 0.52 0.53 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.74 -3.07 -6.80
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.21
P/L Before Tax 5.74 -3.07 -7.02
Tax 1.49 -0.77 -1.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.25 -2.30 -5.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.25 -2.30 -5.24
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.29 -7.20 -16.38
Diluted EPS 13.29 -7.20 -16.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.29 -7.20 -16.38
Diluted EPS 13.29 -7.20 -16.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
