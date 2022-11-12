English
    KSE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.74 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 393.74 crore in September 2022 down 9.91% from Rs. 437.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in September 2022 up 181.13% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2022 up 228.14% from Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2021.

    KSE EPS has increased to Rs. 13.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.38 in September 2021.

    KSE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations393.74409.75437.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations393.74409.75437.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials330.80344.38368.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.8328.0926.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.10-2.275.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7414.4313.89
    Depreciation0.970.910.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6727.7230.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.82-3.51-8.46
    Other Income1.440.962.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.27-2.55-6.34
    Interest0.520.530.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.74-3.07-6.80
    Exceptional Items-----0.21
    P/L Before Tax5.74-3.07-7.02
    Tax1.49-0.77-1.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.25-2.30-5.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.25-2.30-5.24
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.29-7.20-16.38
    Diluted EPS13.29-7.20-16.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.29-7.20-16.38
    Diluted EPS13.29-7.20-16.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #KSE #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm