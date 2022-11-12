KSE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.74 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.74 crore in September 2022 down 9.91% from Rs. 437.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in September 2022 up 181.13% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2022 up 228.14% from Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2021.

KSE EPS has increased to Rs. 13.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.38 in September 2021.

