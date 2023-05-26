English
    KSE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 395.48 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 395.48 crore in March 2023 down 3.46% from Rs. 409.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2023 down 158.37% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 129.74% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.

    KSE shares closed at 1,714.30 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -23.20% over the last 12 months.

    KSE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations395.48410.92409.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations395.48410.92409.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials335.52336.20327.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.5524.2727.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.2213.062.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9114.0813.52
    Depreciation1.271.210.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6024.8829.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.15-2.777.48
    Other Income1.981.131.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.17-1.648.84
    Interest0.520.520.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.69-2.168.38
    Exceptional Items--1.18--
    P/L Before Tax-4.69-0.978.38
    Tax-1.09-0.242.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.59-0.736.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.59-0.736.16
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.23-2.3019.24
    Diluted EPS-11.23-2.3019.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.23-2.3019.24
    Diluted EPS-11.23-2.3019.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #KSE #Results
    May 26, 2023