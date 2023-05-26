KSE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 395.48 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:
Net Sales at Rs 395.48 crore in March 2023 down 3.46% from Rs. 409.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2023 down 158.37% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 129.74% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.
KSE shares closed at 1,714.30 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -23.20% over the last 12 months.
|KSE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|395.48
|410.92
|409.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|395.48
|410.92
|409.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|335.52
|336.20
|327.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.55
|24.27
|27.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.22
|13.06
|2.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.91
|14.08
|13.52
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.21
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.60
|24.88
|29.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.15
|-2.77
|7.48
|Other Income
|1.98
|1.13
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.17
|-1.64
|8.84
|Interest
|0.52
|0.52
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.69
|-2.16
|8.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.18
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.69
|-0.97
|8.38
|Tax
|-1.09
|-0.24
|2.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.59
|-0.73
|6.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.59
|-0.73
|6.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.23
|-2.30
|19.24
|Diluted EPS
|-11.23
|-2.30
|19.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.23
|-2.30
|19.24
|Diluted EPS
|-11.23
|-2.30
|19.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited