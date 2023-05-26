KSE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 395.48 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 395.48 crore in March 2023 down 3.46% from Rs. 409.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2023 down 158.37% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 129.74% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.

KSE shares closed at 1,714.30 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -23.20% over the last 12 months.