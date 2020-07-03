KSE Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 378.37 crore, up 25.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.37 crore in March 2020 up 25.32% from Rs. 301.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.61 crore in March 2020 up 545.76% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2020 up 688.24% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2019.

KSE EPS has increased to Rs. 58.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.05 in March 2019.

KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)