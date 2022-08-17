 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KSE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.75 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:

Net Sales at Rs 409.75 crore in June 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 403.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 down 141.31% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022 down 116.62% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.

KSE
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 409.75 409.66 403.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 409.75 409.66 403.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 344.38 327.79 341.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.09 27.99 27.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.27 2.50 -15.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.43 13.52 14.13
Depreciation 0.91 0.91 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.72 29.49 28.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.51 7.48 7.28
Other Income 0.96 1.36 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.55 8.84 9.25
Interest 0.53 0.47 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.07 8.38 8.78
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.25
P/L Before Tax -3.07 8.38 7.54
Tax -0.77 2.22 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.30 6.16 5.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.30 6.16 5.58
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.20 19.24 17.44
Diluted EPS -7.20 19.24 17.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.20 19.24 17.44
Diluted EPS -7.20 19.24 17.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

