KSE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.75 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:
Net Sales at Rs 409.75 crore in June 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 403.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 down 141.31% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022 down 116.62% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.
KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|KSE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|409.75
|409.66
|403.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|409.75
|409.66
|403.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|344.38
|327.79
|341.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.09
|27.99
|27.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.27
|2.50
|-15.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.43
|13.52
|14.13
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.91
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.72
|29.49
|28.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.51
|7.48
|7.28
|Other Income
|0.96
|1.36
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|8.84
|9.25
|Interest
|0.53
|0.47
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.07
|8.38
|8.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.25
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.07
|8.38
|7.54
|Tax
|-0.77
|2.22
|1.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.30
|6.16
|5.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.30
|6.16
|5.58
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|19.24
|17.44
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|19.24
|17.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|19.24
|17.44
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|19.24
|17.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited