KSE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.92 crore, down 2.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:Net Sales at Rs 410.92 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 419.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 1078.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 113.96% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021. KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations410.92393.74419.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations410.92393.74419.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials336.20330.80356.22
Purchase of Traded Goods24.2724.8323.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.06-5.10-5.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.0813.7413.80
Depreciation1.210.970.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.8823.6728.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.774.821.74
Other Income1.131.440.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.646.272.27
Interest0.520.520.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.165.741.77
Exceptional Items1.18---1.39
P/L Before Tax-0.975.740.38
Tax-0.241.490.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.734.250.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.734.250.08
Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.3013.290.23
Diluted EPS-2.3013.290.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.3013.290.23
Diluted EPS-2.3013.290.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:11 am