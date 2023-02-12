English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KSE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.92 crore, down 2.11% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:Net Sales at Rs 410.92 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 419.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 1078.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 113.96% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
    KSE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations410.92393.74419.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations410.92393.74419.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials336.20330.80356.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.2724.8323.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.06-5.10-5.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0813.7413.80
    Depreciation1.210.970.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8823.6728.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.774.821.74
    Other Income1.131.440.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.646.272.27
    Interest0.520.520.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.165.741.77
    Exceptional Items1.18---1.39
    P/L Before Tax-0.975.740.38
    Tax-0.241.490.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.734.250.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.734.250.08
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.3013.290.23
    Diluted EPS-2.3013.290.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.3013.290.23
    Diluted EPS-2.3013.290.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited