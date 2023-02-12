KSE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.92 crore, down 2.11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 410.92 393.74 419.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 410.92 393.74 419.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 336.20 330.80 356.22 Purchase of Traded Goods 24.27 24.83 23.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.06 -5.10 -5.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.08 13.74 13.80 Depreciation 1.21 0.97 0.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 24.88 23.67 28.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.77 4.82 1.74 Other Income 1.13 1.44 0.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 6.27 2.27 Interest 0.52 0.52 0.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.16 5.74 1.77 Exceptional Items 1.18 -- -1.39 P/L Before Tax -0.97 5.74 0.38 Tax -0.24 1.49 0.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 4.25 0.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 4.25 0.08 Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.30 13.29 0.23 Diluted EPS -2.30 13.29 0.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.30 13.29 0.23 Diluted EPS -2.30 13.29 0.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited