KSE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.92 crore, down 2.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:Net Sales at Rs 410.92 crore in December 2022 down 2.11% from Rs. 419.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 1078.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 113.96% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.
|KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|KSE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|410.92
|393.74
|419.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|410.92
|393.74
|419.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|336.20
|330.80
|356.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.27
|24.83
|23.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.06
|-5.10
|-5.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.08
|13.74
|13.80
|Depreciation
|1.21
|0.97
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.88
|23.67
|28.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.77
|4.82
|1.74
|Other Income
|1.13
|1.44
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|6.27
|2.27
|Interest
|0.52
|0.52
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.16
|5.74
|1.77
|Exceptional Items
|1.18
|--
|-1.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|5.74
|0.38
|Tax
|-0.24
|1.49
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|4.25
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|4.25
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|13.29
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|13.29
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|13.29
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|13.29
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited