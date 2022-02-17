KSE Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 419.76 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.76 crore in December 2021 up 5.24% from Rs. 398.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 99.74% from Rs. 29.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021 down 92.29% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2020.

KSE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 91.58 in December 2020.

KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)