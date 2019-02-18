KSE Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 298.12 crore, down 15.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSE are:
Net Sales at Rs 298.12 crore in December 2018 down 15.17% from Rs. 351.43 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2018 down 144.75% from Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2018 down 135.24% from Rs. 34.42 crore in December 2017.
|KSE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|298.12
|301.08
|351.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|298.12
|301.08
|351.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|276.56
|258.25
|247.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|41.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-4.83
|-2.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.75
|12.56
|12.39
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.84
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.55
|23.45
|18.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.76
|10.81
|33.22
|Other Income
|1.78
|2.61
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.98
|13.42
|33.53
|Interest
|0.34
|0.30
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.32
|13.12
|33.25
|Exceptional Items
|-1.71
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.02
|13.12
|33.25
|Tax
|-5.55
|4.69
|12.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.47
|8.43
|21.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.47
|8.43
|21.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.60
|26.35
|66.13
|Diluted EPS
|-29.60
|26.35
|66.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.60
|26.35
|66.13
|Diluted EPS
|-29.60
|26.35
|66.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
