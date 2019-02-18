KSE Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 298.12 crore, down 15.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.12 crore in December 2018 down 15.17% from Rs. 351.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2018 down 144.75% from Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2018 down 135.24% from Rs. 34.42 crore in December 2017.

KSE shares closed at 697.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)