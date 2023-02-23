KSB Q4 profit grows 42% to Rs 56 crore; board recommends dividend of Rs 15 per share

Pumps and valves manufacturer KSB on February 23 recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 56 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, growing 42 percent over a year-ago period. The profitability was driven by strong topline and operating performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter increased by 18 percent to Rs 524.6 crore compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in its filing to exchanges.

The pumps business registered a 16.7 percent YoY growth at Rs 439.5 crore and the valves segment grew by 25.4 percent to Rs 85.9 crore in Q4CY22.

The company follows calendar year as its financial year.

