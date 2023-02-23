KSB Q4 profit grows 42% to Rs 56 crore; board recommends dividend of Rs 15 per share

KSB recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 182.7 crore for the financial year ended December 2022, increasing 22.3 percent over the previous year.

Pumps and valves manufacturer KSB on February 23 recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 56 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, growing 42 percent over a year-ago period. The profitability was driven by strong topline and operating performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter increased by 18 percent to Rs 524.6 crore compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in its filing to exchanges.

The pumps business registered a 16.7 percent YoY growth at Rs 439.5 crore and the valves segment grew by 25.4 percent to Rs 85.9 crore in Q4CY22.

The company follows calendar year as its financial year.

The operating performance was strong for the said quarter with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growing 36.2 percent to Rs 76.8 crore and margin rising 196 bps for the quarter to 14.64 percent compared to the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue during the same period grew by 21.7 percent to Rs 1,822 crore with the pumps business showing a 27.5 percent growth at Rs 302.3 crore and the valves segment registering a 20.6 percent increase at Rs 1,522 crore, the company said.

The Pune-based company announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share (on a face value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended December 2022.

