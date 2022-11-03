KSB Pumps Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 368.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.80 crore in September 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 37.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.70 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 61.60 crore in September 2021.

KSB Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in September 2021.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,007.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.58% returns over the last 6 months and 50.72% over the last 12 months.