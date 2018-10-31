KSB Pumps Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 280.40 crore, up 39.87% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 280.40 crore in September 2018 up 39.87% from Rs. 200.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.10 crore in September 2018 up 38.67% from Rs. 11.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.60 crore in September 2018 up 35.1% from Rs. 26.35 crore in September 2017.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2017.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 808.10 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and -3.85% over the last 12 months.