KSB Pumps Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.70 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSB are:

Net Sales at Rs 417.70 crore in March 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 381.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2022 down 8.24% from Rs. 42.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.20 crore in March 2022 down 7.23% from Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2021.

KSB Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.21 in March 2021.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,253.15 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and 35.21% over the last 12 months.

KSB
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 417.70 444.60 381.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 417.70 444.60 381.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.00 210.70 176.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.50 42.00 19.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.10 -3.20 -6.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.20 59.70 52.00
Depreciation 10.50 11.00 10.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.40 79.00 78.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.20 45.40 51.20
Other Income 9.50 8.20 7.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.70 53.60 58.40
Interest 0.90 1.90 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.80 51.70 57.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.80 51.70 57.50
Tax 13.80 13.80 15.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.00 37.90 42.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.00 37.90 42.50
Equity Share Capital 34.80 34.80 34.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.21 10.89 12.21
Diluted EPS 11.21 10.89 12.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.21 10.89 12.21
Diluted EPS 11.21 10.89 12.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
