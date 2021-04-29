KSB Pumps Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 381.60 crore, up 48.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.60 crore in March 2021 up 48.48% from Rs. 257.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.50 crore in March 2021 up 174.19% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2021 up 124.68% from Rs. 30.80 crore in March 2020.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.45 in March 2020.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 875.10 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.98% over the last 12 months.