 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KSB Pumps Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.40 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSB are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.40 crore in June 2022 up 47.99% from Rs. 303.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.30 crore in June 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 28.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.70 crore in June 2022 up 54.17% from Rs. 50.40 crore in June 2021.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 13.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in June 2021.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,583.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.57% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.

KSB
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.40 417.70 303.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.40 417.70 303.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 223.20 198.00 130.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.90 38.50 42.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.90 -10.10 -15.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.60 56.20 50.30
Depreciation 11.10 10.50 10.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.50 80.40 56.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.00 44.20 28.50
Other Income 16.60 9.50 11.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.60 53.70 39.60
Interest 1.40 0.90 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.20 52.80 38.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.20 52.80 38.60
Tax 16.90 13.80 10.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.30 39.00 28.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.30 39.00 28.30
Equity Share Capital 34.80 34.80 34.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.88 11.21 8.13
Diluted EPS 13.88 11.21 8.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.88 11.21 8.13
Diluted EPS 13.88 11.21 8.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KSB #KSB Pumps #Pumps #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.