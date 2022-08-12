English
    KSB Pumps Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.40 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSB are:

    Net Sales at Rs 448.40 crore in June 2022 up 47.99% from Rs. 303.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.30 crore in June 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 28.30 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.70 crore in June 2022 up 54.17% from Rs. 50.40 crore in June 2021.

    KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 13.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in June 2021.

    Close

    KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,583.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.57% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.

    KSB
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations448.40417.70303.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations448.40417.70303.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials223.20198.00130.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.9038.5042.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.90-10.10-15.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.6056.2050.30
    Depreciation11.1010.5010.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.5080.4056.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0044.2028.50
    Other Income16.609.5011.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6053.7039.60
    Interest1.400.901.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.2052.8038.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.2052.8038.60
    Tax16.9013.8010.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.3039.0028.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.3039.0028.30
    Equity Share Capital34.8034.8034.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8811.218.13
    Diluted EPS13.8811.218.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8811.218.13
    Diluted EPS13.8811.218.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.