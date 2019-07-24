KSB Pumps Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 301.80 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.80 crore in June 2019 up 19.01% from Rs. 253.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2019 up 29.91% from Rs. 21.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.30 crore in June 2019 up 4.95% from Rs. 38.40 crore in June 2018.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.15 in June 2018.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 641.90 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.52% returns over the last 6 months and -17.75% over the last 12 months.