KSB Pumps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore in December 2022 up 17.99% from Rs. 444.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.20 crore in December 2022 up 43.01% from Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2021.