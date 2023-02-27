English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KSB Pumps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSB are:

    Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore in December 2022 up 17.99% from Rs. 444.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.20 crore in December 2022 up 43.01% from Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2021.

    KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in December 2021.

    KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,889.60 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and 95.33% over the last 12 months.

    KSB
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations524.60431.30444.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations524.60431.30444.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials232.30240.70210.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.9043.5042.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.50-51.50-3.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.4059.7059.70
    Depreciation12.0011.7011.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.7084.8079.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.8042.4045.40
    Other Income8.7010.608.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.5053.0053.60
    Interest2.501.301.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.0051.7051.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.0051.7051.70
    Tax16.8013.9013.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.2037.8037.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.2037.8037.90
    Equity Share Capital34.8034.8034.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5710.8610.89
    Diluted EPS15.5710.8610.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5710.8610.89
    Diluted EPS15.5710.8610.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KSB #KSB Pumps #Pumps #Results
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:11 pm