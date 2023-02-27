KSB Pumps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore in December 2022 up 17.99% from Rs. 444.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.20 crore in December 2022 up 43.01% from Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2021.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in December 2021.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,889.60 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and 95.33% over the last 12 months.