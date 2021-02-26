KSB Pumps Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 369.90 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.90 crore in December 2020 up 9.76% from Rs. 337.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2020 down 1.31% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.00 crore in December 2020 up 38.54% from Rs. 56.30 crore in December 2019.

KSB Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.76 in December 2019.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 709.55 on February 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.13% over the last 12 months.