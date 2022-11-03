KSB Pumps Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 431.30 448.40 368.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 431.30 448.40 368.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 240.70 223.20 204.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 43.50 49.90 31.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.50 -21.90 -38.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.70 60.60 53.40 Depreciation 11.70 11.10 10.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.80 75.50 66.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.40 50.00 40.80 Other Income 10.60 13.40 9.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.00 63.40 50.70 Interest 1.30 1.40 1.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.70 62.00 49.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 51.70 62.00 49.50 Tax 14.40 16.60 11.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.30 45.40 37.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.30 45.40 37.60 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.70 2.00 1.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.00 47.40 38.90 Equity Share Capital 34.80 34.80 34.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.21 13.62 11.18 Diluted EPS 11.21 13.62 11.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.21 13.62 11.18 Diluted EPS 11.21 13.62 11.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited