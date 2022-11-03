KSB Pumps Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSB are:Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 368.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in September 2022 up 0.26% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.70 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 61.60 crore in September 2021.
KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.18 in September 2021.
|KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,007.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.58% returns over the last 6 months and 50.72% over the last 12 months.
|KSB
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|431.30
|448.40
|368.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|431.30
|448.40
|368.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|240.70
|223.20
|204.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.50
|49.90
|31.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-51.50
|-21.90
|-38.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.70
|60.60
|53.40
|Depreciation
|11.70
|11.10
|10.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.80
|75.50
|66.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.40
|50.00
|40.80
|Other Income
|10.60
|13.40
|9.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.00
|63.40
|50.70
|Interest
|1.30
|1.40
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|51.70
|62.00
|49.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|51.70
|62.00
|49.50
|Tax
|14.40
|16.60
|11.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|37.30
|45.40
|37.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|37.30
|45.40
|37.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.70
|2.00
|1.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|39.00
|47.40
|38.90
|Equity Share Capital
|34.80
|34.80
|34.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.21
|13.62
|11.18
|Diluted EPS
|11.21
|13.62
|11.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.21
|13.62
|11.18
|Diluted EPS
|11.21
|13.62
|11.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
