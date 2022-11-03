 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KSB Pumps Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSB are:Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 368.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in September 2022 up 0.26% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.70 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 61.60 crore in September 2021.
KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.18 in September 2021. KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,007.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.58% returns over the last 6 months and 50.72% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations431.30448.40368.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations431.30448.40368.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials240.70223.20204.20
Purchase of Traded Goods43.5049.9031.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.50-21.90-38.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.7060.6053.40
Depreciation11.7011.1010.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.8075.5066.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4050.0040.80
Other Income10.6013.409.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.0063.4050.70
Interest1.301.401.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.7062.0049.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax51.7062.0049.50
Tax14.4016.6011.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.3045.4037.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.3045.4037.60
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.702.001.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.0047.4038.90
Equity Share Capital34.8034.8034.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.2113.6211.18
Diluted EPS11.2113.6211.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.2113.6211.18
Diluted EPS11.2113.6211.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
