KSB Pumps Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 368.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in September 2022 up 0.26% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.70 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 61.60 crore in September 2021.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.18 in September 2021.