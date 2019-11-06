KSB Pumps Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 365.80 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.80 crore in September 2019 up 30.46% from Rs. 280.40 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.70 crore in September 2019 up 51.18% from Rs. 17.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.90 crore in September 2019 up 23.31% from Rs. 35.60 crore in September 2018.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2018.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 695.05 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and -9.46% over the last 12 months.