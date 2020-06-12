KSB Pumps Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 257.00 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.16% from Rs. 289.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2020 down 34.34% from Rs. 16.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in March 2020 down 12.99% from Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2019.

KSB Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2019.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 518.55 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.53% returns over the last 6 months and -28.22% over the last 12 months.