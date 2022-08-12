KSB Pumps Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.40 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.40 crore in June 2022 up 47.99% from Rs. 303.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.40 crore in June 2022 up 74.26% from Rs. 27.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.50 crore in June 2022 up 56.18% from Rs. 47.70 crore in June 2021.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 13.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in June 2021.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,583.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.57% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.