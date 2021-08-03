MARKET NEWS

KSB Pumps Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.00 crore, up 38.42% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSB are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.00 crore in June 2021 up 38.42% from Rs. 218.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in June 2021 up 231.71% from Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.70 crore in June 2021 up 132.68% from Rs. 20.50 crore in June 2020.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 7.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2020.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,187.70 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.74% returns over the last 6 months and 133.00% over the last 12 months.

KSB
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations303.00381.60218.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations303.00381.60218.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials130.00176.4090.50
Purchase of Traded Goods42.7019.1015.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.80-6.4019.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost50.3052.0045.00
Depreciation10.8010.809.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.5078.5035.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5051.203.70
Other Income8.407.206.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9058.4010.60
Interest1.000.900.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.9057.509.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.9057.509.70
Tax9.9015.502.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0042.007.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0042.007.60
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.201.900.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.2043.908.20
Equity Share Capital34.8034.8034.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.8212.612.36
Diluted EPS7.8212.612.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.8212.612.36
Diluted EPS7.8212.612.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

