KSB Pumps Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.00 crore, up 38.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.00 crore in June 2021 up 38.42% from Rs. 218.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in June 2021 up 231.71% from Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.70 crore in June 2021 up 132.68% from Rs. 20.50 crore in June 2020.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 7.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2020.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 1,187.70 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.74% returns over the last 6 months and 133.00% over the last 12 months.