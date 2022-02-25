KSB Pumps Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.60 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.60 crore in December 2021 up 20.19% from Rs. 369.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.40 crore in December 2021 up 23.12% from Rs. 32.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2021 down 17.29% from Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2020.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 11.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.20 in December 2020.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 967.40 on February 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.02% returns over the last 6 months and 38.85% over the last 12 months.