KSB Pumps Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 369.90 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

February 26, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSB are:

Net Sales at Rs 369.90 crore in December 2020 up 9.76% from Rs. 337.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.00 crore in December 2020 down 1.84% from Rs. 32.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2020 up 38.72% from Rs. 56.30 crore in December 2019.

KSB Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.37 in December 2019.

Close

KSB Pumps shares closed at 709.55 on February 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.13% over the last 12 months.

KSB
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations369.90362.30337.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations369.90362.30337.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials161.60158.30138.80
Purchase of Traded Goods30.3034.6030.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.601.304.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.0047.7046.80
Depreciation11.7010.3014.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.3059.5068.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.6050.6033.00
Other Income2.806.608.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.4057.2041.60
Interest0.701.002.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.7056.2039.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax65.7056.2039.40
Tax36.1015.208.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.6041.0030.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.6041.0030.50
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.401.702.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.0042.7032.60
Equity Share Capital34.8034.8034.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.2012.279.37
Diluted EPS9.2012.279.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.2012.279.37
Diluted EPS9.2012.279.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KSB #KSB Pumps #Pumps #Results
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:22 pm

