Krypton Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.53 crore, down 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.53 crore in September 2022 down 9.15% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2022 down 1.8% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

Krypton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Krypton shares closed at 26.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 94.55% over the last 12 months.