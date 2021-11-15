Krypton Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.39 crore, up 27.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.39 crore in September 2021 up 27.38% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021 up 19.07% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021 down 2.63% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2020.

Krypton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Krypton shares closed at 13.53 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 82.59% over the last 12 months.