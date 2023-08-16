Krypton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore, up 4.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore in June 2023 up 4.17% from Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 139.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 74.6% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

Krypton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Krypton shares closed at 25.24 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.77% returns over the last 6 months and 9.74% over the last 12 months.