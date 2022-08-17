Krypton Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in June 2022 up 0.23% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 104.24% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 down 25.88% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Krypton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2021.

Krypton shares closed at 22.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and 63.18% over the last 12 months.