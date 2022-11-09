 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 108.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.97 crore in September 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.42 crore in September 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 35.16 crore in September 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 498.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -27.71% over the last 12 months.

Krsnaa Diagnostics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.72 111.77 108.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.72 111.77 108.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.33 11.97 13.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.13 14.41 12.82
Depreciation 12.92 12.36 10.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.11 54.17 49.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.22 18.87 21.60
Other Income 4.27 4.65 3.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.50 23.51 24.83
Interest 1.81 1.38 8.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.69 22.13 16.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.69 22.13 16.63
Tax 5.71 5.33 4.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.97 16.80 12.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.97 16.80 12.54
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.70 15.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.73 5.35 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.57 5.33 4.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.73 5.35 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.57 5.33 4.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:00 pm
