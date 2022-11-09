Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 108.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.97 crore in September 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.42 crore in September 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 35.16 crore in September 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 498.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -27.71% over the last 12 months.