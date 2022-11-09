English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 108.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.97 crore in September 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.42 crore in September 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 35.16 crore in September 2021.

    Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

    Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 498.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -27.71% over the last 12 months.

    Krsnaa Diagnostics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.72111.77108.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.72111.77108.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.3311.9713.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1314.4112.82
    Depreciation12.9212.3610.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.1154.1749.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2218.8721.60
    Other Income4.274.653.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5023.5124.83
    Interest1.811.388.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.6922.1316.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.6922.1316.63
    Tax5.715.334.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9716.8012.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9716.8012.54
    Equity Share Capital15.7015.7015.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.735.354.51
    Diluted EPS5.575.334.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.735.354.51
    Diluted EPS5.575.334.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:00 pm